Charlize Theron says she is aging and it’s not bad plastic surgery

Charlize Theron is embracing the natural changes that come with aging instead of trying to resist them.

In an interview with Allure published on Friday, Theron, who is 48 years old, expressed her appreciation for the transformation of her face as it ages. She discussed the misconception among some fans that she might have undergone a facelift, clarifying that any alterations in her appearance are due to the natural aging process.

Charlize Just aging

Theron acknowledged that people often speculate, saying that they wonder what she did to her face, and she responds that she is just getting older and that does not mean she had unfavourable cosmetic procedures.

Theron delved into the topic of age-related double standards encountered by men and women. She expressed her objection to the saying that “men age like fine wine while women age like cut flowers.” Disliking this concept, she urged for a more compassionate approach to how individuals experience their aging journeys. Theron, who represents Dior’s J’Adore perfume, also found humor in seeing her own face on billboards.

Aspire for society to have open-mind

Regarding perceptions of beauty, Theron revealed that her perspective has evolved, influenced by her daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 8. She noted that her children don’t differentiate between ages when assessing someone’s appearance and simply appreciate what they find appealing. Theron aspired for society to maintain this open-minded outlook.

Beyond changes in her facial appearance, Theron discussed the impact of aging on her recovery from stunts in movies like “Fast X” and her ability to shed weight quickly after gaining it for roles like her film “Tully.” She lamented the extended healing process that comes with age and expressed a longing for her youthful body’s resilience.

Overall, Charlize Theron celebrates the natural progression of aging and advocates for a more understanding attitude towards the diverse journeys individuals experience as they grow older.

