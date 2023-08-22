Sentencing of infamous nurse Lucy Letby imminent

Lucy Letby, a former NHS nurse, received the stern rebuke of “you are nothing” from anguished parents as she chose to evade her trial’s closure, which marked a critical moment in her haunting crime saga.

Letby a Guilty nurse

The 33-year-old healthcare professional was found guilty on Friday of a series of heinous acts involving infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital, a year-long spree that left seven young lives lost and six others hanging in the balance.

This chilling episode etched her name in the history books, making her the most notorious child-related serial wrongdoer in recent British history. Remarkably, Letby’s impending sentence promises to place her in a macabre lineup with only three other women in history – Myra Hindley, Rose West, and Joanna Dennehy.

Letby’s unexpected flight from the trial during the issuance of guilty verdicts underscored her unwillingness to face the courtroom’s judgment. Her vow to abstain from attending the sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court has only deepened the sense of unease surrounding her actions.

With the courtroom’s dock empty, Mr. Justice Goss is anticipated to make a decision that resonates for a lifetime on Monday afternoon. Yet, it has been revealed that the court’s powers are limited in compelling Letby’s return.

Tragically, the absence of Letby in court ensures that she will not be exposed to the heart-wrenching impact statements from the aggrieved parents whose infants were subjected to her malice.

Nurse who plays God

One mother, who had lost her baby to Letby’s actions and whose other child narrowly escaped the nurse’s intent, shared her sentiments in a statement: “You believed you possessed the authority to wield fate over our precious children.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak didn’t mince words as he criticized those who commit such heinous acts for evading their responsibilities and facing the suffering they inflicted.

Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland, taking a step further, proposed that Letby be made to listen to the testimonies of those affected by her actions, even from her prison cell. He expressed that the resonance of the victims’ impact statements would extend far beyond the immediate courtroom.

The culmination of the trial resulted in her conviction on charges of seven murders and six attempted murders, marking a dark chapter in healthcare history that will be remembered for generations to come.

