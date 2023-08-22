Saddiq Khan under fire after his website depicts White people as “not representative of real Londoners” 

Saddiq Khan, the first non-White mayor of London is now under fire. This is after his website seemingly depicts that White people are not representative of real Londoners. Following that, most users feel that this is a racist comment against the native British people. Historically, the English are generally White.

The Daily Mail states, Sadiq Khan found himself embroiled in a contentious dispute as his official website posted a photograph of a young white family alongside the statement: ‘Doesn’t represent real Londoners’. The Labour London Mayor is now under pressure to issue an apology.

Furthermore, this striking message surfaces within an official guide detailing how to depict the ‘brand’ of the Mayor and the Greater London Authority. Notably, the guide commences with the phrase ‘A City For All Londoners’ and an assurance of inclusivity, aiming to embrace everyone.

Reactions to Saddiq Khan’s website message

Back in a more respectable time politicians would have resigned over far less — High Interest Rate Enjoyer (@ihateraats) August 20, 2023

Unfortunately for Saddiq Khan, the reactions towards this message is ruffling the feathers of a significant number of people. Following that, users claim that only a few decades ago, politicians would resign with dignity for far less. However, the world we are living in today, it seems that politicians can get away with a lot more.

Ukraine will catch up to the rest of the West after the war when it imports millions of blacks to replace the actual Europeans lost, mark my words. — UnashamedlyWhite (@Unashamed366) August 20, 2023

Furthermore, users are discussing this matter with the utmost frustration. They state that Tokyo is for the Japanese, Kiev is for the Ukrainians and Madrid is for the Spanish. However, with full irony, London is international. There are arguments stating that the English was controlling half of the world, and that citizens from former colonies have the right to come.

Clear and cut case of Anti-Whiteism — Paladin Of The Light (@RealPaladin1991) August 20, 2023

Following that, users claim that this is an anti-White rhetoric. In today’s world, we are trying to strive for a post racial society. Unfortunately, with the rise of radical woke culture, it seems that White people are getting the shorter end of the stick. This is despite the centuries of colonisation, where only a few upper class elites that so happen to be White benefit.

