Timothée Chalamet told Greta Gerwig he should have been in Barbie movie

During the press tour for the movie “Barbie,” Greta Gerwig disclosed in an interview with Hollywood First Look that Timothée Chalamet, with whom she had collaborated on “Lady Bird” and “Little Women,” paid a visit to the film’s set in London.

He expressed regret over not being able to star in the project. Gerwig, who directed the film, had initially intended for both Chalamet and her frequent collaborator Saoirse Ronan to make cameo appearances, a plan she had mentioned to CinemaBlend previously. However, scheduling conflicts prevented their participation.

Intended to include them

Gerwig reiterated in her interview with Hollywood First Look that she had indeed attempted to include both Timothée Chalamet and Ronan in the film.

Despite their inability to join the project, Timothée Chalamet still visited the set and expressed his feeling of missing out, to which Gerwig shared the sentiment. She expressed her wish to have had him in the film and his comment aligned with her desire.

Earlier, Gerwig had explained her intention to have Chalamet and Ronan make special appearances in “Barbie.” Unfortunately, their busy schedules, including Ronan’s involvement in filming and producing “The Outrun,” clashed with the film’s production. The movie “The Outrun” is an adaptation of a memoir authored by Scottish journalist Amy Liptrot, released in 2016.

Timothée Chalamet Clash

Apart from Timothée Chalamet and Ronan, several other actors also encountered scheduling challenges for “Barbie.” The casting directors disclosed in the previous month that Dan Levy from “Schitt’s Creek”, Bowen Yang from “Saturday Night Live” and Ben Platt from “Dear Evan Hansen” were potential candidates to play Ken in the film.

However, logistical constraints prevented these castings from materializing. Furthermore the role of Ken’s friend Allan was considered for Jonathan Groff. However Michael Cera eventually got the role.

