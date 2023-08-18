Academy Museum Gala: Meryl Streep, Oprah, Michael Jordan to shine

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gears up for its highly anticipated annual fundraising gala on October 14. This year’s spotlight shines brightly on the remarkable achievements of Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, and Sofia Coppola, four towering figures whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema.

Since its grand opening in 2021, the Academy Museum Gala has emerged as a pivotal event in the Los Angeles cultural calendar, raising funds and awareness for the city’s cherished movie museum.

This year’s gala, the third edition, has received the enthusiastic green light from respected actors and writers’ guilds. Amid ongoing work stoppages, SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild have shown their support, recognizing the significance of the event.

Streep, a living legend known for her unparalleled versatility, Winfrey, a media mogul and humanitarian with an enduring presence, Jordan, a charismatic performer who has redefined leading roles, and Coppola, a visionary filmmaker with a unique narrative style, will each be bestowed with honors celebrating their exceptional careers.

“We eagerly anticipate the third annual Academy Museum Gala, where we gather once more to celebrate the profound impact and global influence of cinema,” stated Jacqueline Stewart, the Director and President of the Academy Museum, underscoring the event’s significance.

After navigating through years of anticipation and delays, the Academy Museum, designed by the acclaimed architect Renzo Piano for $484 million, has firmly cemented itself as an iconic cultural landmark in Los Angeles since its inauguration in September 2021. Spanning a sprawling 300,000 square-foot campus, comprised of two magnificent buildings across seven stories, the museum proudly stands at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Dedicated to the rich tapestry of moviemaking, the Academy Museum holds the distinction of being “the largest museum in the United States devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of moviemaking,” as articulated on its website. This embodiment of the cinematic spirit has undeniably woven itself into the vibrant fabric of Los Angeles’ cultural scene.

