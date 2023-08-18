Britney Spears and Sam Asghari heads for divorce amid cheating rumours

According to a report by TMZ on Wednesday, Britney Spears and Asghari (Sam) have split up as of one week ago. The couple had been together for a total of 6 years and tied the knot in June 2022.

As per the source delivering the breakup news, Asghari has moved out from their shared residence following a specific argument triggered by a rumour suggesting Spears’ infidelity.

Asghari ends the relationship

The insider even anticipated that Asghari would initiate divorce proceedings in the near future.Despite earlier indications of strain in their marriage, this marks the first substantial action taken by Asghari to terminate the relationship.

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021 and exchanged vows seven months later in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at her Thousand Oaks mansion.

The guest list featured several notable figures, including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Paris Hilton.

Spears’ third marriage

For the 41-year-old singer, this marks her third marriage, while it’s a first for 29-year-old Asghari. The pop star shares two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.Her initial marriage was with James Alexander in 2004.

Following their wedding last year, reports surfaced that the couple had entered a prenuptial agreement to safeguard Spears’ earnings before the marriage. Although Asghari won’t have access to Spears’ wealth, he will reportedly receive some form of compensation after their brief marriage.

Supportive spouse

In the public eye, Asghari and Spears frequently projected unity, with him being her primary defender and supporter. Nonetheless, there have been speculations about turmoil within their marital life.

Multiple sources have noted that the Iranian-American model spends minimal time at their shared residence, often engaging in heated arguments with Spears, who supposedly exhibits unpredictable behavior.

As of now, neither party nor their representatives have issued any public remarks or statements concerning the breakup. However, it is anticipated that Asghari will initiate divorce proceedings in the upcoming days.

The photo above is from Istagram

