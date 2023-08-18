Actress and musician Lily Allen had an eventful first experience.

The singer behind “Smile” shared a surprising story about her early years, revealing that her father took extreme measures during a family vacation when he discovered she had gone missing after sneaking away with a summer romance.

Speaking on Alan Carr’s “Life’s a Beach” podcast, Lily Allen shared that she was reported as missing. She had her first sexual encounter with someone named Fernando in Brazil at the age around 12 and she was not joking.

Lily Allen losing her virginity to Fernando

Lily Allen revealed that everyone seriously thought she was missing. She lost her virginity to Fernando in Brazil. Allen went to Fernando’s hotel room while on vacation with her father and brother and did not return to her room.

Allen, now 38, continued to recount that she “slept in” the following morning and awoke to a police search happening on the beach.

Police searching for her

She woke up the next day and saw that the police have surrounded the hotel. The police combed the beach while wearing T-shirts that said, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’ The singer said she could not bring herself to say that no, she was just losing her virginity.

Following the beach incident, the artist known for “Fear” shared that the entire ordeal was “quite traumatic,” leading to a period of abstinence.

Married to David Harbour Currently, Allen is married to “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.The couple exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in 2020. It was a casual reception where the then-newly married couple enjoyed In-N-Out burgers with her two children after the ceremony. Not her first marriage Harbour, aged 48, posted on social media at the time that in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies thanks to the burning state miles away in the middle of a global pandemic, the people’s princess wed her devoted humble yet kind credit card holder which was officiated by the king himself. - Advertisement - Before her marriage to Harbour, Allen was previously wed to Sam Cooper in 2011, and they welcomed two daughters, Marnie Rose and Ethel Mary. Their divorce process spanned two years, reaching its conclusion in June 2018. Read More News Rudy Giuliani: Struggling with mounting legal battles, spiraling costs due to Trump defense efforts The photo above is from Instagram

