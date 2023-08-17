Rudy Giuliani: Struggling with mounting legal battles, spiraling costs due to Trump defense efforts

Rudy Giuliani, once hailed as “America’s Mayor” and a trusted ally of former President Donald Trump, now finds himself entangled in a web of legal battles and mounting financial burdens as a result of his defense work for Trump.

The former mayor of New York City, whose career soared after his leadership during the 9/11 attacks, is now navigating the murky waters of legal proceedings and allegations related to his involvement in Trump’s post-election defense.

Legal battles, costs

Beyond the usual legal expenses, Giuliani is facing a financial avalanche. With almost $90,000 in sanctions imposed by a judge in a defamation case, a monthly bill of $20,000 to maintain his electronic records, an additional $15,000 or more to comb through these records, and a staggering $57,000 judgment against his company for unpaid phone bills.

Giuliani disbarment?

Adding to his woes, Giuliani’s legal career is under severe threat. Disbarment proceedings in both Washington, D.C. and New York are looming over him, with his law license already suspended.

The litigious storm swirling around Giuliani primarily centres on defamation claims arising from his post-election statements in 2020.

Among his battles, a federal judge in Washington ordered Giuliani to cover a portion of the legal expenses of Georgia election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. Despite the court’s ruling, Giuliani has yet to settle the outstanding $89,000 bill, a fact underscored by court records.

More legal battles

The legal maelstrom intensifies with Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, which has led to a significant rise in his data-hosting expenditures. The company has sought sanctions against him for failing to provide requested records and for reimbursement of its legal fees. Meanwhile, Dominion Voting Systems, another aggrieved party, is embroiled in its defamation lawsuit against Giuliani. Although Dominion has yet to push for sanctions, the legal quagmire shows no sign of abating.

As the legal battles persist, Giuliani’s financial situation remains dire. His attorneys have indicated that he is unable to afford the additional $15,000 to $23,000 required for further document searches in the case.

With mounting sanctions, a suspended law license, and an ever-growing list of lawsuits, Giuliani’s fall from grace appears to be both a legal and financial unraveling, marking a stark contrast to his once-prominent status in American politics.

