Anton Lazaro, prominent Republican party donor gets 21 years for abuse

Republican supporter Anton Lazaro was sentenced to 21 years in prison and five years of supervised release for trafficking five teen girls in 2020.

Lazaro donated more than $270,000 to GOP candidates and has met Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

Lazaro paid $50,000 to his 19-year-old associate Gisele Castro Medina to arrange meetings with 14, 15 and 16-year-old girls who were troubled and from broken homes. Medina found the women via social media and Lazaro also used the ‘sugar daddy’ website Seeking Arrangements.

Associate of Lazaro

According to reports he sent Uber cars to his luxury condo in Minneapolis to transport the girls where he allegedly gave them alcohol and money to perform favors.

The US Department of Justice reported that he sent the girls home with “cash, vapes, alcohol, Plan B (which is the morning after pill) cell phones and other valuable items.

Medina pleaded guilty to all of the above in March 2021 to charges and confessed to paying a 15-year-old victim to keep her from telling the truth along with Lazaro.

Lazaro was found guilty by Chef Judge Patrick J. Schiltz of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and five counts of sex trafficking of minors.

Prosecutor Laura Provinzino said, “He’s a sex trafficker. One who has shown absolutely no remorse. He has accepted no responsibility for his crimes.”

Predator

One of his victims described him as predator saying she still sees him in her nightmares and that she has constant panic attacks.

Lazaro maintains that the charges against him were politically motivated.

“I take a lot of offense to the government and court’s notion that I perjured myself in this trial… Grooming behaviour is the word you used. If that’s the case, then I suppose anyone who gives someone a gift whether it be a cheap gift or a million dollars, is grooming their companion for sex. OK? If that’s the standard that we’re going to apply, then I don’t know how there’s any standard to apply,” said Lazaro.

His lawyer Daniel Gerdts said that they would be appealing the judgement.

