Tina Knowles debunks rumour that Beyonce brings personal toilet seat on tour

Tina Knowles has definitively refuted the rumours surrounding her daughter Beyoncé carrying personal toilet seats while on tour.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday, the mother of two dismissed the claims as utterly absurd. She clarified that the leaked backstage photo featuring a container labelled “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS” was actually a component of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour stage setup. Knowles explained that those labelled “toilet seats” were, in fact, stands intended for fans.

Tina Knowles: Far-fetched and excessive

According to Tina Knowles, the notion of Beyoncé demanding her own custom toilet seats for her personal use is far-fetched and excessive. She expressed how this concept is simply too much.

The initial rumours regarding Beyoncé’s tour demands emerged earlier in the month when an insider informed the US Sun that the “Cuff It” artist’s status allows her to make almost any request. The source added that her team ensures she’s comfortable and provided for, even mentioning the possibility of a personal toilet seat being among her preferences. The branded container caught the attention of onlookers but was reportedly just a routine part of the setup for the tour crew.

Clarifying rumours is not the first time

This isn’t the first time that Tina Knowles has stepped in to clarify rumours. Recently, she addressed speculation about Beyoncé supposedly omitting Lizzo’s name while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” due to allegations of sexual harassment against Lizzo. Tina Knowles responded to the claims, emphasizing that Beyoncé didn’t mention Lizzo’s name or her own sister’s name during the performance, and urged people to stop misinterpreting the situation.

Throughout her tour, Beyoncé has also made headlines for narrowly avoiding wardrobe malfunctions, expressing frustration with her production team’s punctuality during performances, and encountering other noteworthy incidents while on stage.

