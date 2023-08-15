For some odd reason, it is always the liberals who constantly patronize people of color for any sort of achievement they have made. Furthermore, some users are stating that the woke liberals constantly do these kinds of things. An individual, regardless of their race, should be capable of doing something without any shock to their achievement.

The first Black female pilot was flying more than a 100 years ago. According to npr.org, to commemorate the centenary of Bessie Coleman’s achievements as the first Black woman to obtain a pilot’s license, American Airlines made a flight departing from Dallas, led entirely by a Black, all-female crew. In addition to this, this inclusive team pilots, flight attendants, cargo personnel, and aviation maintenance technicians.

However, they would be overseeing all aspects of the journey to Phoenix. The airline recently made the Bessie Coleman Aviation All-Stars tour, in dedication of celebrating Coleman’s pivotal accomplishment of securing her pilot’s license in 1921. The airline was praising Coleman’s courage in breaking aviation barriers and creating opportunities for others.

X users tired of White liberals patronising Black individuals

Racist left and the bigotry of low expectations. — boob rancher (@TwitRancher) August 15, 2023

It appears that a user was seemingly tired of these remarks being thrown at the pilot. The user states that she is doing what a person with proper training can do. Furthermore, the user is asking “why is society treating Black folks like this?” Unsurprisingly, this is receiving a significant amount of attention.

Others are stating that the woke left are secretly racist. Following that, they are stating that this is the product of bigotry. The liberals are now the focal point of conservatives in terms of racist ideologies. Conservatives are stating that anyone despite the color of their skin is capable of doing anything they work hard for.

To be fair being Irish and a police officer in America is not a rarity — Chrissy's Pop Culture Corner (@realpopchrissy) August 15, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are asking that this is not applicable to other races. If an Arab, or a Chinese person were to get a normal job, nobody would say anything. Furthermore, this is the solid point of them calling out the woke left and their patronising behaviour towards Black people.

A good point, well made. — Dr English (@Bootstrapkook) August 15, 2023

Black X users are stating that there are a number of Black professionals all over the world. They state that seeing a woman of colour being a pilot should not be seen as shocking as it is fairly acceptable and common these days.

