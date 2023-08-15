“Brown” Snow White, Rachel Zegler having internet users boycott her movie

The first ever darker skin tone Snow White, Rachel Zegler has recently found herself under the scrutiny of social media commentators. Not only is the direction of the movie different, but the lead actress seems to be demoting her own movie. Furthermore, the entire basis of Snow White was that her skin was white as snow.

According to the Insider, interview clips are revealing Zegler’s expressions of her lack of fondness for the original Disney princess. Furthermore, this is sparking backlash across the internet. In a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zegler openly confesses to having watched the original animated film only once.

In addition to this, she adds that she does not find it enjoyable. She states, “I was frightened by the original version. I watched it once and never revisited it. I’m being completely serious,” sharing her sentiment alongside Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen in the movie.

Rachel Zegler getting backlash for opinions on Snow White

I'm starting to wonder if she's even seen the original film.

By all accounts the prince was in the movie for about five minutes.

Pretty hard to be a stalker with only five minutes screentime.

The actual stalker in the movie was the wicked Queen.

You know, the one who kept turning… — Tash The Stashenach (@peekaboo_jen) August 13, 2023

X users are showing their frustrations towards Rachel Zegler as they claim she did not even watch the original film. In addition to this, she claims that the Prince in the movie was a stalker. However, others are stating that he was barely in the movie, if so it was probably for only five minutes. The real stalker was actually the Evil Queen.

It should be called "Snow WOKE" — Divincii22 (@Divincii22) August 14, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, users are stating that the movie should change to Snow WOKE. This is in lieu of the feminist and diversity casting for the new remake. Unfortunately for fans of the movie, it will most probably not be what they are expecting. Furthermore, Disney classics were made in a different time.

Even better: Gal Gadot plays the evil queen who is supposed to be jealous of her good looks — ᴍᴇᴍᴇ ʜᴇᴀᴅʀᴏᴏᴍ (@memeheadroom) August 13, 2023

Others are making jokes about how Rachel Zegler is actually “mid”. Furthermore, X users are claiming that the most shocking plot twist is that Gal Gadot is playing the Evil Queen. The Evil Queen that is supposedly jealous of Snow White’s good looks. However, many are stating that Gal Gadot is actually better looking.

I doubt it’s ever been a stronger field too — Granville Swike (@TeddyOist) August 13, 2023

- Advertisement -

A good number of internet users are finding her to be one of the most insufferable woke individuals out there. They are stating that there are a significant number of narcissistic woke individuals to choose from in Hollywood, but they are adamant that she is the worst.

Read More News

Related Posts