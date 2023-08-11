Autistic girl dragged by police after claiming a female officer looks like her lesbian grandma 

This is somewhat a very peculiar story as an autistic girl was recently dragged by the police after stating that a female police officer looks like her lesbian grandmother. Twitter users are upset at the rough treatment towards the girl. Furthermore, many find it extremely indecent to treat a young child in that manner.

According to the Daily Mail, criticisms are in the direction towards the police for their excessive response. This is when a 16-year-old autistic girl, also suffering from scoliosis, was apprehended by seven officers. Furthermore, this is after making a comment about a female officer resembling her lesbian grandmother.

Following that, the incident was in Leeds. Officers drove the teenager home past midnight, where she purportedly made the statement. Subsequently, in the early hours of Monday, she was forcibly taken away amid her distressful screams, all stemming from an alleged “homophobic public order offense.”

Conservatives uncomfortable at police dragging autistic girl over “homophobic” slurs

These police officers need to be fired. They are too stupid to be on the streets. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 10, 2023

Prominent conservatives on Twitter like WallStreetSilv states that these individuals need to lose their jobs. Following that, they should have a sense of what is actually going on, or solve real crimes. An autistic child making slight homophobic slurs should not be the main priority of a police force.

Make her famous. She obviously wanted attention, so give it to her. Let her friends, families and neighbors know everything she did. Let every pub in her town know. — Danno 🇦🇲 (@dannolane) August 10, 2023

Twitter users are now on the warpath against the “lesbian grandma” policewoman. They state that she was asking for fame by treating a child in such a horrible manner. Some conservatives are instilling a slight drastic manner when it comes to dealing with individuals like this police officer.

Utterly dreadful for that poor girl. — Daxie mum. (@lovesdaxies) August 10, 2023

In addition to this, many are stating that an incident like this will most definitely traumatize the autistic girl. The very people that are meant to keep her safe, in the end did exactly the opposite over some non threatening remarks that are thrown towards them. Users state that the whole ordeal is just sad and many are seeking out justice for the girl.

