Conservatives fact checking Mike Brown saying his death not due to White supremacy 

Recently, the death anniversary of Mike Brown is recently a topic of discussion again on social media. Twitter users are stating that his death is unfortunate, but the cause of it was not brutality or White supremacism. However, this is a sensitive topic as both sides are vehemently disagreeing with each other regarding it.

According to a report done by the Department of Justice, Darren Wilson has affirmed that his decision to shoot Michael Brown was a reaction to a perceived lethal danger. Furthermore, prosecuting Wilson under section 242 would only be feasible if the government could disprove his account.

This implies that Brown didn’t assault Wilson by the SUV, never tried to take control of Wilson’s firearm, and then surrendered in a way unmistakable to any reasonable officer. However, since Wilson’s narrative aligns with physical evidence and his perception of the threat is corroborated by other eyewitnesses.

Mike Brown’s death is a sensitive issue among liberals and conservatives

Robbing a convenience store, attacking a police officer, trying to take the officer’s gun to kill them with it, and charging them when ordered to stop should not be a death sentence! — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 9, 2023

Recently, Cori Bush, a congresswoman, claims that Mike Brown’s death was the responsibility of White supremacy. However, conservatives immediately fact checked her statements. Another user went on making sarcastic remarks stating that it should be alright for Americans to steal and harm police officers.

So it’s been nine years since he robbed a convenient store also. — Integritytom (@justtom53) August 9, 2023

Furthermore, conservatives are asking Cori Bush if “White supremacy” was the one that made him take the gun from a police officer? Others state that it has been 9 years since he was trying to rob a convenience store. Twitter users add that he was also assaulting the store clerk while robbing the store.

That is the plan. Rewrite history to fit their narrative. — Cali Sue (@CalistaSue) August 9, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are stating that liberals are trying to rewrite history in order for it to fit their narrative. Not everyone who is White is bad, and not every Black individual is a robber. The unfortunate divide among conservatives and liberal are clear.

could always put this on fbook, I am sure Zuck would fact check. LOL — Maria Biddle (@MariaBiddle9) August 9, 2023

Others are upset at the congresswoman for not properly checking her facts. It is also important for the leaders of a country to verify their information before sending out tweets or statements that could be inaccurate.

