Black man wishes for “segregation” to return while making racist remarks to White people 

The woke agenda is getting wild as a TikTok user allegedly is asking to stay separate from White people. He then made threats towards a specific racial group, all simply due to the color of their skin. Conservatives agree that if the tables are on the opposite end, conventional news media would talk about it.

However, racism against White people is dramatically increasing. According to TrendingPolitics, Marlene Pray, the founder of an LGBT youth sex education initiative in support of “Planned Parenthood”, voices adverse feelings towards individuals of White ethnicity in a verbal outburst against Whiteness.

Furthermore, Pray is the architect behind the Rainbow Room, an initiative fostering assistance and empowerment for LGBTQIA youth between the ages of 14 and 21. While engaging with participants in the online meeting, Pray openly admits to holding racist beliefs. The individual then delves into discussions about the concept of “White terror.”

Black man wishes for the return of segregation?

I like his blonde hair — Kerri Sue (@KerriSue62) August 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, Twitter users are stating that the Black man has blonde hair. Typically, blonde hair is commonly found among White people more frequently than other races. Furthermore, it is more common to see someone non-White to have naturally darker hair than blonde. However, depending on the circumstances, it is possible for non-White people to have blonde hair.

I have fully noticed this — Brattani (@Bratt_world) August 10, 2023

In addition to this, conservatives are showing their frustrations towards woke individuals wishing death upon them. This is of course, very unkind and a highly inappropriate thing to say. Furthermore, prominent Black leaders of the 1960s have fought for racial equality between the Blacks and Whites.

Oh, YT means YouTubers. Well, I’m on his side now. 😉 — Independent (@DeadCenterist) August 10, 2023

- Advertisement -

Some are joking saying that the TikToker actually means YouTubers rather than White people as he was writing it as YT. Others were continuing the joke by stating that they would understand if it were YouTubers.

Read More News

Related Posts