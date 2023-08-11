Lizzo harassment lawsuit: Six more accusers surface

In the singer Lizzo harassment lawsuit, attorneys representing three former dancers are currently examining new grievances against her.
These fresh allegations reportedly come from at least six individuals who claim to have collaborated with Lizzo. Employment lawyer Ron Zambrano has stated that the complaints revolve around a “sexually charged environment” and allegations of unpaid wages.
Lizzo harassment lawsuit denial
The Lizzo harassment lawsuit brought her to refute the claims against her, asserting that she is not the negative figure depicted by some media outlets.
As reported by NBC News, Ron Zambrano has disclosed that his legal firm is evaluating these new allegations from six individuals who were associated with Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson. Some of these individuals are said to have been part of Lizzo’s Amazon Studios reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”
Allegations against the singer
Zambrano noted that upon examining the claims, some may have legal merit, while others may not. Last week, three former dancers who had toured with Lizzo – Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams – filed a lawsuit that includes allegations of racial, sexual and religious harassment, as well as discrimination, violence, and false imprisonment.
Lizzo said that while she typically chooses not to address false allegations, these ones were so outlandish that they have to be refuted. She added that the exaggerated stories from former employees who have publicly acknowledged being informed that their behavior during the tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”
Hard work and high standards
The artist emphasized her dedication to her craft and performances, expressing her commitment to producing meaningful art that represents both herself and her fans. She acknowledged that passion requires hard work and high standards, which can lead to difficult decisions, but she emphasized that her intention has never been to make anyone feel uncomfortable or undervalued as part of the team.
