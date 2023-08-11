Lizzo harassment lawsuit: Six more accusers surface

In the singer Lizzo harassment lawsuit, attorneys representing three former dancers are currently examining new grievances against her.

These fresh allegations reportedly come from at least six individuals who claim to have collaborated with Lizzo. Employment lawyer Ron Zambrano has stated that the complaints revolve around a “sexually charged environment” and allegations of unpaid wages.

Lizzo harassment lawsuit denial

The Lizzo harassment lawsuit brought her to refute the claims against her, asserting that she is not the negative figure depicted by some media outlets.

As reported by NBC News, Ron Zambrano has disclosed that his legal firm is evaluating these new allegations from six individuals who were associated with Lizzo, also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson. Some of these individuals are said to have been part of Lizzo’s Amazon Studios reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

Allegations against the singer

Zambrano noted that upon examining the claims, some may have legal merit, while others may not. Last week, three former dancers who had toured with Lizzo – Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams – filed a lawsuit that includes allegations of racial, sexual and religious harassment, as well as discrimination, violence, and false imprisonment.