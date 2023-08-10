USA is going to hell, says Trump World Cup exit against Sweden

As the United States bowed out of the running in the World Cup women’s soccer, Donald Trump concluded that with the loss, the country is definitely going to hell.

The United States team lost to Sweden on August 6th in a penalty shootout. It was the earliest exit the United States has ever experienced in the World Cup to date.

“The shocking and totally unexpected loss by the U.S Women’s Soccer Team to Sweden is fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great nation under crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE.”

He ended his rant by condemning player Megan Rapinoe. “Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!!! MAGA”. Rapinoe missed a crucial fourth penalty kick during the match.

In direct contrast, Biden had nothing but praise for the American women’s soccer team. He tweeted; “you’ve made your country proud. Congratulations on an incredible run. This team is something special and I’m looking forward to seeing how you continue to inspire Americans with your grit and determination – on and off the field.”

Trump and Rapinoe are constantly at each other’s throats as she has been extremely vocal about LGBTQ+ rights. But this time, Trump said, Hell to the soccer star.

Rapinoe also riled Trump up when he was President in 2019 saying that if the United States wins the World Cup there’s no way she would be part of the White House visit which has been the tradition in the past.

On his part when the US won a bronze medal in the August 2021 Olympics, he was extremely dismissive of Rapinoe calling her the woman with the purple hair, saying that she “played terribly” and said they won third place because of the “leftist maniacs” on the team.

With the loss, Rapinoe will be retiring from the national team having clinched two World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

