Jamie Dornan was jealous of Robert Pattinson

Jamie Dornan holds deep affection for his longtime friend Robert Pattinson, although a tinge of envy also lingers. In a recent interview with WIRED alongside his Heart of Stone co-stars Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, the Irish actor, aged 41, reflected on his enduring bond with the Twilight sensation.

He said that he has known Pattinson forever and that he was a good friend. Dornan loves the Twilight actor and he thinks that Pattinson is one of the most interesting and exciting actors around.

Was Dornan Jealous of Pattinson

Dornan, known for his role in Fifty Shades, revealed a hint of jealousy towards Pattinson, now 37, who had risen to fame as the captivating vampire Edward Cullen during the period when they, along with Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox, and Eddie Redmayne, shared an apartment more than a decade ago.

He said that he felt jealous of Pattinson in the early days when they were all close friends in London. Pattinson was rapidly ascending while the rest of the actors were still finding their footing. Galdot teased Dornan that he loved him.

Feeling left out

Pattinson, in the past year, had also reflected on this shared phase, revealing that he often felt like the “last one invited” to gatherings with his now-iconic roommates. He humorously recounted scenarios like eyeing the last slice of pizza and questioning if any remained for him.

- Advertisement -

At the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, Dornan cleared the air in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, refuting any notion of extending a “pity invite” to Pattinson. Instead, he clarified that Pattinson’s early successes led to a feeling of separation, as he had achieved great fame with Twilight, while the others were not as established.

Dorman said that Pattinson shot to stardom with Twilight and found himself in a completely different league. The rest of them did not match the actor’s success. According to Dornan, they have not caught up with the Twilight actor’s success but they have been steadily making strides.

Read More News

“Black supremacist” teacher brags she would not be fired after posting anti-White rhetoric now lost her job

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts