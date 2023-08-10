“Black supremacist” teacher brags she would not be fired after posting anti-White rhetoric now lost her job 

The tables are turning against the White people of America. It is unfortunate as we should strive for full equality despite the race of an individual. However, it seems that a Black woman who is a teacher is preaching “Black supremacist” ideology. Allegedly, she claims that she would not lose her job despite saying certain vile things towards a group of people.

LibsofTikTok.com states, the teacher known as ‘Claire Kyle’ spent her initial day back at school taunting social media users. Later, it is known that she works as a first grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School in Mesquite, Texas.

Furthermore, a 6-year-old Google review came up, wherein a former student alleges getting mistreatment for being White, casting a negative shadow on the school. The situation escalates with allegations of a ‘black supremacist’ educator openly professing ‘I love being racist!’ on social media.

Black supremacist teacher lost her job after tweeting racist remarks against White people

Maybe she can land a maid job at one of the BLM founder’s LA mansions. — JoMa🏝️ (@joma_gc) August 8, 2023

Conservatives are rejoicing at the fact she lost her job. They claim that she can now humble herself with a new line of work, cleaning the houses of the BLM founders. The comment appears to be quite harsh towards her. However, at the same time, she did breach the trust of a teacher to properly educate young impressionable students.

Is that like how y’all only care about crime in chicago when it’s Black people but are silent about this white man also in Chicago who shot that 8 year old girl in the head point blank? — i got that work. (@indicXt) August 9, 2023

Following that, users are talking about the open discrimination against White people on social media nowadays. Some are claiming that certain individuals would prefer talking about crimes that are occurring to Black people. Meanwhile, when a White person is a victim of a horrendous crime, nobody is talking about it.

that's exactly the problem with people like her in the education field. — Mister E (@mjp818) August 9, 2023

Others are curious on how she treats her students. Furthermore, this is a grave concern for those who would choose to send their children to public school. Twitter users are talking about how the current education system in America is problematic due to people like her. Regardless, it is wrong to be racist towards others simply on the color of one’s skin, whether the person is Asian, Black, Hispanic, White or others.

