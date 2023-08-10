Chris Noth shatters silence, confesses to infidelity amidst denial of sexual assault allegations

In a candid and revealing interview, Chris Noth, widely recognized for his role as Mr. Big in iconic TV shows like “Sex and the City,” has confessed to straying from his marriage to Tara Wilson, acknowledging the devastating impact it has had on his relationship.

However, as he comes clean about his struggles, he remains steadfast in his denial of the serious sexual assault allegations that rocked headlines back in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to USA Today in an article published Monday, Noth shared the intimate details of his journey, stating, “I strayed on my wife, and it’s devastating to her and not a very pretty picture… What it isn’t is a crime.”

Allegations against Noth

The allegations, made by two women in December 2021, swiftly followed the premiere of the “Sex and the City” spinoff, “And Just Like That,” on Max.

These claims sent shockwaves through Hollywood, prompting three additional women to come forward with their allegations of assault. Despite the fervor surrounding the accusations, Noth stands his ground, asserting that he is innocent of any criminal wrongdoing.

- Advertisement -

Noth’s open discussion of his missteps underscores the potential consequences he could face in the form of civil lawsuits. He acknowledges the looming financial implications, describing it as a “money train for a lot of people.” The actor’s unwavering resolve is striking, particularly given the immense scrutiny he has faced.

“I’m not going to lay down and just say it’s over,” Noth expressed during the interview. “It’s a salacious story, but it’s just not a true one. And I can’t just say, ‘Well, OK, that’s it for me’ because of that. I’m an actor. I have other things that I want to do creatively. And I have children to support.”

The fallout from these allegations has been significant. Noth was notably removed from the Season 1 finale of “AJLT” last year, and he suffered the loss of a lucrative $12 million deal for his tequila brand.

Furthermore, his role on the CBS drama “The Equalizer” was terminated, an advertisement partnership with Peloton was abruptly pulled, and he was even dropped by his agency.

Despite these setbacks, Noth maintains his determination to reclaim his standing in the industry.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts