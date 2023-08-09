Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

Sandra Bullock’s longtime companion, Bryan Randall, has passed away at the age of 57 following a three-year struggle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
In an announcement, his family expressed their sorrow, stating that with deep sadness, they announced the death of Bryan Randall on August 5th. He had been battling with ALS for three years, keeping the struggle private while those who cared for him respected his wish.
Sandra thanking the doctors
The family expressed gratitude for the dedicated doctors who guided them through this challenging journey and the remarkable nurses who supported them, often making personal sacrifices to be there.
They have requested privacy to process their grief and come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.
No cure for ALS
Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Regrettably, there is currently no known cure.
Sandra Bullock, aged 59, initially crossed paths with Bryan Randall, a model and photographer, in January 2015 when he photographed her son Louis’ birthday celebration. Their relationship reportedly became public later that year, following their attendance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding.
Love of Bullock’s life
During an appearance on “Red Table Talk” in November 2021, Sandra Bullock described Bryan Randall as the “love of my life.” She spoke about her perspective on relationships, highlighting her commitment to partnership and parenthood despite not relying on official documents.