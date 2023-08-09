Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

Sandra Bullock’s longtime companion, Bryan Randall, has passed away at the age of 57 following a three-year struggle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

In an announcement, his family expressed their sorrow, stating that with deep sadness, they announced the death of Bryan Randall on August 5th. He had been battling with ALS for three years, keeping the struggle private while those who cared for him respected his wish.

Sandra thanking the doctors

The family expressed gratitude for the dedicated doctors who guided them through this challenging journey and the remarkable nurses who supported them, often making personal sacrifices to be there.

They have requested privacy to process their grief and come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.

No cure for ALS