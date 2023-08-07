Elon Musk helping woman who was fired for following Libs of TikTok 

Recently, a woman lost her job after the woke mob found out she was following Libs of TikTok. It was an unfortunate incident, and she adds that one of the reasons why she lost her job was due to her liking a post from 2016. A post that was made 7 years ago. However, Elon Musk is stepping in and helping her with her legal fees.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman clarifies that she follows a diverse range of users and endeavors to avoid bringing political discussions into the workplace. Following that, Kara Lynne, who lost her job at Limited Run Games, explains that she was let go following online protests led by a transgender activist.

Said activist alleges that she was in association with individuals holding transphobic views from the political right. Lynne responds by highlighting the irony that her following accounts span the entire political spectrum, expressing her inclination to engage with diverse perspectives.

Following social media accounts may cost your JOBS, courtesy of the WOKE mob

Seriously, @elonmusk deserves a Nobel Peace Prize. He’s done more to save the country than 1,000 RINOs… — GunTotingTexan (@2Smart4Woke) August 6, 2023

It appears that the support towards Elon Musk is at an immense high. Twitter users are happy to see the tech billionaire doing his part in order to preserve freedom of speech. Furthermore, others are showing grave concerns that this may happen to them in the future for following alternative social media accounts.

Furthermore, users are stating that it is worthwhile paying $8 to Twitter every month solely for this. It seems that a large number of conservatives are paying Twitter and are openly showing their support towards Elon Musk’s decision.

W MUSK — Λυqμαν ∆ωαλλυδιν (@luqmxxxn) August 7, 2023

Another popular opinion is that billionaires like Musk are fighting against the cancel culture that is brought on by the woke agenda. Furthermore, cancel culture is destroying freedom of speech. This is however, in the opinions of the conservatives of Europe and America.

