Musk sent shockwaves with his readiness for cage fight with Zuckerberg

In a bold move that sent shockwaves through tech and social media spheres, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk exchanged fiery words on the new social media app Threads, hinting at a potential cage fight between the two tech titans.

The clash comes after their platforms, Threads and X, emerged as direct competitors in the cutthroat world of social media.

Word War = Cage fight

The tension escalated when Musk claimed to be training “throughout the day” for the potential battle, to which Zuckerberg quickly fired back, asserting that he was “ready today,” albeit awaiting Musk’s confirmation.

The rivalry between the social media moguls has been building for months, and Musk boldly proclaimed that the epic face-off would be broadcast live on X, his platform formerly known as Twitter. With an added twist of philanthropy, Musk pledged that the proceeds from the bout would be donated to veterans’ charities.

When questioned about the purpose of the fight, Musk intriguingly responded that it was a “civilized form of war,” a statement that left many onlookers puzzled. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg questioned the choice of X as the streaming platform, advocating for a more reliable channel that could effectively raise funds for charity.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, as Meta, Zuckerberg’s company that also owns Instagram and Facebook, launched Threads with resounding success, amassing over 100 million sign-ups within days of its release. In stark contrast, X faced criticism and controversies after Musk took the helm, implementing drastic changes such as requiring users to log in to view posts and executing mass firings.

Both up for a fight?

The impending showdown between the tech giants was first sparked in June when Musk declared he was “up for a cage fight” – a no-holds-barred type of competition typically associated with few rules. Zuckerberg didn’t back down, responding to Musk’s tweet with a challenge of his own, urging the Tesla CEO to “send me location.”

As both CEOs jockey for the spotlight and support from their respective user bases, the world watches eagerly to witness the outcome of this unprecedented and potentially historic social media showdown. With bragging rights and charity at stake, Zuckerberg and Musk are set to redefine the concept of corporate competition in the digital age.

The photo above is from Pexels

