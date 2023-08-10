Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Music artist Tory Lanez has been handed a 10-year prison sentence after being found guilty in December 2022 of three felonies connected to the 2020 shooting of fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, also known as Daystar Peterson, had been facing a potential 13-year sentence as requested by prosecutors. The shooting, which resulted in Megan Thee Stallion being injured in the foot, prompted Lanez’s defence to propose probation and a residential drug treatment program to address his alcoholism, which he reportedly used as a coping mechanism for childhood trauma.

Lanez is in county jail

Since his conviction in December, Lanez has been held in county jail. Megan Thee Stallion, in a court testimony, expressed the profound impact the shooting had on her emotional well-being, stating that she has not experienced a day of peace since the incident. Lanez’s attorney, Jose Baez, asserted his client’s innocence and advocated for a yearlong residential treatment program to address alcohol abuse.

During Lanez’s court appearance, he admitted to making immature statements and revealing secrets, expressing regret for his actions. The sentencing received mixed reactions on social media, with some celebrating the closure of the case and others using the hashtag #FreeToryLanez to express support for him. Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion had bonded over shared losses, using alcohol as a way to cope.

Megan Thee Stallion commended for resilience

Jose Baez expressed disappointment in the sentence outside the courtroom, comparing it to other cases involving fatalities resulting in lesser sentences. Los Angeles county district attorney George Gascón commended Megan Thee Stallion for her resilience in seeing the trial through and emphasized the challenges that Black women often face in reporting crimes.

The shooting occurred in July 2020 as Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, a friend, and Lanez’s bodyguard were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood residence.

