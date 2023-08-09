Exposed: Letter reveals Joe Biden’s deep ties to son’s business ventures

A letter written by then-Vice President Joe Biden to Devon Archer, a former friend and business partner of his son Hunter Biden, has come to light, underscoring the deep entanglement of the Biden family in business affairs.

The widely discussed letter from 2011, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, highlights Joe Biden’s personal connection to his son’s business activities.

Direct knowledge of Hunter’s business ventures

In this private correspondence, Biden expressed his regrets for missing a chance to catch up with Archer during a luncheon. He candidly admitted, “I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu. I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed the lunch. Thanks for coming.”

This newfound evidence has intensified the scrutiny of the relationship between Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan has pointed to the contents of the letter as proof of Biden’s direct knowledge of and “connections” with his son’s ventures.

Despite assertions from Biden and his White House team that the president never engaged in discussions about his son’s business affairs, the emerging evidence suggests otherwise.

In a striking twist, the House Ways and Means Committee released testimony in June provided by two IRS whistleblowers.

These insiders claimed that high-ranking officials from the Justice Department, FBI, and IRS obstructed the investigation into Hunter Biden. Allegations of political influence on prosecutorial decisions have raised serious questions about the integrity of the process.

Letter exposes powerful son?

One of these whistleblowers, IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, unveiled a bombshell revelation involving Hunter Biden.

Shapley, who had overseen the IRS probe into the president’s son, disclosed a July 2017 WhatsApp message from Hunter to Henry Zhao, CEO of Harvest Fund Management, a Chinese business partner.

In this message, Hunter invoked his father’s name to exert pressure on Zhao in relation to business commitments. The message read, “I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.

