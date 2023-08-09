Exposed: FBI Agent’s Perjury on Hunter Biden Laptop, Facebook Chats”

Explosive allegations have emerged that FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan has misled the public and lawmakers under oath regarding his interactions with major tech companies and suppression of news stories before the 2020 elections.

According to an internal Facebook document, Chan allegedly provided false information about his discussions with the social media giant concerning the controversial reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The House Judiciary Committee obtained internal communications indicating Chan’s involvement in downplaying the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive, raising questions about his father Joe Biden’s business dealings with foreign entities.

These reports were published by The New York Post in October 2020, triggering a storm of controversy.

FBI investigation

In an October 15, 2020 message, a Facebook employee claimed to have spoken to Chan, who indicated he was well-versed in the FBI’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop.

- Advertisement -

The conversation focused on the absence of evidence indicating foreign involvement in the laptop leak. This exchange followed a discussion between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and Facebook officials where the FBI refrained from confirming the authenticity of the laptop.

But during sworn testimony on November 29, 2022, Chan contradicted these claims. He denied any internal knowledge of the investigation and insisted he only communicated with Facebook through a single conference call.

This testimony was questioned by Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, labeling Chan’s statements as “COMPLETELY FALSE,” highlighting Chan’s role as a crucial link between the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and major tech companies.

Significant but no prosecution?

Though the accusations of perjury in this civil case are significant, legal experts say such offenses are rarely prosecuted unless they are linked to a broader attempt to manipulate the judicial process.

The controversy surrounding Chan’s alleged false statements has reignited concerns over the relationship between law enforcement agencies and influential technology corporations.

Twitter files and suppression of information

- Advertisement -

Complicating the situation are the “Twitter Files” that have unveiled patterns of coordinated efforts to suppress news stories, including those published by The New York Post.

Allegedly, Chan sent undisclosed documents to former Twitter executive Yoel Roth before the publication of the initial laptop story. Furthermore, Chan reportedly facilitated temporary security clearances for Twitter executives, despite asserting in his deposition that the FBI had no evidence of election meddling.

Read More News

Democrat mayor Patrick Wojahn pleads guilty after found with explicit child abuse material, conservatives angry

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts