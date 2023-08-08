Democrat mayor Patrick Wojahn pleads guilty after found with explicit child abuse material, conservatives angry 

Unfortunately, a Democrat mayor, Patrick Wojahn recently pleads guilty after he was found possessing child pornography. He is currently facing 30 years behind bars. Furthermore, conservatives are claiming that the Democrats are always the ones that are caught with such materials. Americans are showing their outrage on social media.

According to The Washington Post, Patrick Wojahn, admits to 140 charges in relation to child pornography. He agrees to serve a 30-year prison sentence. Furthermore, he has intention to distribute child pornography

Wojahn entered guilty pleas for all charges in the second indictment. This encompasses 60 counts of distributing child pornography, 40 counts of possessing child pornography, and 40 counts of possessing child pornography.

Conservatives angry at Democrats for allowing Wojahn to be mayor

I’m guessing mayor Pete’s response would be… “I’m gonna need a new source, and don’t watch Sound of Freedom” — ElectricTo11 (@ElectricTo11) August 6, 2023

The controversial topic of the “Sound of Freedom” movie is brought up again by conservatives. They claim that this could possibly be the reason why woke individuals are disregarding this movie. Following that, Twitter users claim that the mayor would’ve ask for more sources to know if that movie is false or not.

Staycation. — matt mackay (@mattmackay6) August 7, 2023

In addition to this, users are beginning to make jokes regarding the whole situation. They state that he will have a vacation, however, it is in jail. Furthermore, another user states that it is a “staycation”. Many are happy with the sentencing and would hope for further protection towards children.

They aren’t going after anyone browser history. For the FBI to go after someone it takes years and years of downloading, sharing, actually trying to rape children etc — Andy pandy (@BrandrewBreveea) August 6, 2023

Others state that he didn’t know how to clear his browser history. However, users state that it takes years for the FBI to track down individuals like him and gather proof before charging him. Users claim that he must’ve been on the FBI’s list for quite some time now. Regardless, it is shocking to see that someone like him was able to be the Mayor in an American district.

