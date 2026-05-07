SINGAPORE OPEN TRIPLES DEBUTS INCLUSIVE FORMAT BRINGS PARA AND ABLE PLAYERS TOGETHER

A new chapter in inclusive sport took stage over the weekend as Bowls Singapore and Parabowls Singapore introduced the inaugural Singapore Open Triples 2026 at Kallang Bowls Green on 2 and 3 May 2026.

The competition was conceptualised on a simple but meaningful condition; each team of three included at least one para athlete, ensuring that differently-abled and able-bodied players competed side by side.

Fifteen teams took part, comprising 15 para players and 30 able-bodied players, with nearly all active para bowlers in Singapore represented.



Spanning two days, participants played a full schedule of round-robin matches on Saturday, followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and the finals on Sunday.

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Strong Finish to a Competitive Field

15 teams, one shared space. Beyond the structure of the competition, it was the human stories that defined the weekend. Families, friends and teammates came together in ways rarely seen in sport.

Husband and wife Srini R. Srinivasan and Marianne Srinivasan teamed up with wheelchair player Desiree Lim. Sisters Valerie Hutapea and Susan Harmer Lauw competed alongside veteran wheelchair athlete Aisah Ibrahim. A father and son pair, Edmund Lin and Lin Xingyu, played with visually impaired athlete Theresa Tung. Brothers Logan and Mahendran Pasupathy (Mahendran is visually impaired) joined forces with a junior academy player, Benedict Chua. Mother and daughter Vernice Goh and Mikaela Ng added a personal twist by competing on different teams.