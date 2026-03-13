The Initial Sama Rolls Out HYROX Training Bundle as Singapore’s Fitness Race Returns

SINGAPORE – 10 March 2026 – Set against the backdrop of HYROX Singapore 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 April 2026, The Initial Sama , Singapore’s first wellness-focused serviced residence, introduces a tailored training experience designed for HYROX participants and fitness enthusiasts preparing for the race weekend. Combining thoughtful hospitality with performance-driven amenities, the serviced residence offers athletes a place to train, recover and rest, all within a calm, intentional environment.

Running from now until the first week of April 2026, the HYROX Bundle offers access to the residence’s 24-Hour gym and swimming pool, providing a convenient training environment for athletes looking to maintain race readiness without committing to a full membership. Designed with busy schedules in mind, the bundle allows users to complete three training sessions within seven consecutive days from the date of activation.

Located within The Initial Sama at 26 Evans Road, the gym forms part of the residence’s broader wellness ecosystem, which integrates fitness, recovery and mindful living into a calm, intentional environment. Equipped with high-performance machines, including Centr and Concept2 equipment, the facility offers athletes a focused space to continue structured training routines in the lead-up to competition.

Training For The Final Push

For many athletes participating, maintaining consistent training in the days leading up to the race is essential. Starting from S$60, the HYROX Bundle includes a 3-Session Gym and swimming pool access designed to support those final preparations for the fitness race weekend, offering convenient access to quality facilities and equipment while allowing flexibility within a one-week window.

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The 3-session gym usage must be utilised within seven consecutive days from the first entry, where users will have access to the gym during standard operating hours, making it suitable for early-morning or evening workouts depending on individual training schedules.

Beyond race preparation, the bundle also caters to short-term visitors and professionals seeking a flexible training option during busy workweeks. Whether preparing for competition, maintaining a routine during business travel, or trialling the facilities before committing to membership, the offering provides an accessible introduction to Sama Wellness.



Designed for Movement, Recovery and Balance

At the heart of The Initial Sama’s philosophy is the belief that performance and recovery must exist in balance. The gym sits within a larger wellness ecosystem that includes recovery treatments, curated communal spaces and restorative environments designed to support both physical activity and rest.



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Located within the historic grounds of the former Eusoff College at 26 Evans Road, the residence integrates heritage architecture with modern wellness infrastructure, biophilic design and sustainability features. This adaptive reuse of a historic site reflects The Initial Sama’s broader vision of creating intentional spaces where guests can train, recover and reconnect within an urban sanctuary.



“The Initial Sama was envisioned as a place where intention shapes the way people live, move and recover,” said Lim Keong Wee, Managing Director of Cover Projects. “By offering flexible access to our wellness facilities during the HYROX season, we hope to support Singapore’s fast-growing community of athletes with an environment that allows them to prepare, perform and recharge.”

