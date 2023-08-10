Go Woke Go Broke: Anheuser-Busch selling other beer brands after losing $27 Billion 

Conservatives are cheering for the downfall of Anheuser-Busch after their controversial collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney via Bud Light. Furthermore, it appears that the conglomerate has been in hot waters ever since. According to some, this is the result of bad PR management and crisis management skills.

TrendingPolitics states, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-InBev), a former popular brewing conglomerate, plans to sell eight of its craft beer brands. Following that, this is signaling a significant downsizing in its once aggressively pursued craft beer portfolio.

Furthermore, Tilray Brands, a Canadian cannabis company, is the buyer of these brands, strategically entering the craft beer market. The brands transitioning to Tilray’s ownership include Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and Hiball Energy.

Conservatives rejoicing at the downfall of Anheuser-Busch

Mulvaney anti-midas touch — SLS (@CovenantPath) August 9, 2023

There are conservatives jabbing Dylan Mulvaney for her part in the downfall of the conglomerate. In addition to this, they claim that the social media influencer has the anti-midas touch when it comes to brand collaborations. It appears that a majority of consumers are pretty conservative.

I guarantee you that AB is far from broke. Might have lost some income but they're still in the green. Stupid if you think the MAGAt base has the power to close down a billion $ company.

I challenge you to list one major company the fake ass "woke" nonsense has actually shut… — brian (@darkeyezs) August 9, 2023

However, there are arguments from liberals regarding this situation. A conservative user claims that the company is “broke” now. However, a liberal was triggered by the comment. The liberal user states that if the company is “broke”, it would shut down. Furthermore, they add that there has been no company that is closing its doors for being woke.

Not as wild and comical as losing $27B over said support. — Mr Redd Fox (@MrReddFox_) August 9, 2023

Others are stating that boycotting the company for having different beliefs as theirs is comical and peculiar. However, it is not as weird and peculiar as liberals think according to a conservative user. The user states that it is a common thought as the company did lose $27 billion dollars solely due to their collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

