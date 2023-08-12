Kevin Costner Becomes Swiftie After Astonishing Taylor Swift Concert

Is Kevin Costner now a swiftie after he praised Taylor Swift not only for her artistic abilities but also for her knack for fostering unity among people.

The star of the television series “Yellowstone” openly acknowledged that his Instagram videos captured during the event were a bit unclear. Despite this, he declared himself an enthusiastic admirer of Swift, affectionately referring to himself as a “Swiftie” after being personally mesmerized by the celebrated artist’s live performance.

Is he a real Swiftie?

Costner further shared that he had an exceptional view of Swift’s band and thoroughly enjoyed watching their performance, resulting in an inspiring and enjoyable evening. This made fans call him a Swiftie.

Beyond his acting career, Costner is deeply entrenched in the realm of music, having served as the lead singer and guitarist for the country music group named Kevin Costner & Modern West.

He narrowly missed her announcement

Regrettably, Costner narrowly missed Swift’s recent momentous announcement due to a slight timing misalignment. Swift surprised her audience during the final leg of her U.S. tour, unveiling details about the forthcoming re-recorded album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” which is set to be released on October 27. The reimagined catalogue will encompass 21 tracks, including five previously unreleased songs from her archives.

The original “1989” album, released in 2014, contained 13 songs, with three additional tracks featured in the deluxe edition.

Spliting with his estranged wife

Amidst his busy schedule, Costner managed to find some leisure time with his daughter before turning his attention back to the courtroom later in the month. He is currently engaged in an ongoing divorce dispute with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Having been married for 18 years, Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation, which was officially dated back to April 11, 2023. Costner and Baumgartner have expressed their desire for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Costner, who has three children from his previous marriage to Cindy Costner and another child from a prior relationship, has been ordered to pay Baumgartner a monthly child support sum of $129,755.

