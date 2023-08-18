X users calling Bradley Cooper’s nose prosthetics in Leonard Bernstein Netflix film Anti-Semitic 

In today’s world, it’s rather shocking to see something like this. It appears that Bradley Cooper is in hot waters on social media platform X for wearing a “nose prosthetic” in order for him to look more Jewish. Furthermore, users are showing their unhappiness towards the matter as big noses are merely a stereotype for Jews.

Oddly, Bernstein’s children are defending the actor for his role. According to the New York Times, Bradley Cooper is facing backlash for donning a prominent prosthetic nose to depict Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein, the Jewish mid century composer and conductor.

However, despite earlier criticism over his portrayal as a non-Jewish actor, Bernstein’s three children are defending Cooper. The Netflix movie, “Maestro” features Cooper alongside Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre Bernstein. This is reigniting discussions on the appropriateness of Cooper’s role and the use of makeup to transform his appearance.

Bradley Cooper’s nose prosthetics, is it anti-Semitic?

It's so exaggerated it kinda feels racist — Rodrigo Esquinca (@YoSoyREEF) August 16, 2023

X users are discussing that this feels somewhat racist as they are exaggerating the composer’s nose. In addition to this, Bradley Cooper’s real nose looks more similar to Bernstein’s actual nose. Social media commenters are showing their disapproval towards the matter.

I mean, he is the director. But there are obviously many people involved in decisions like this. — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) August 16, 2023

However, users do understand that it is not the actor’s fault as he might not have a choice in the matter. Despite this, some do feel that as the director, he also should have a say in this. Unfortunately, it is not entirely up to him to decide, as there are a bunch of others that would have to agree with him as well.

His nose was already big too. I bet it was bigger and he had to be told to make it smaller — pierce (@p_dubs_) August 16, 2023

Others are stating that the movie, judging from the trailer, is well made. Oscar deserving even to some. However, many feel that the nose is inappropriate, especially due to the fact that it is about an actual Jewish character. X users state that Cooper’s nose is already pretty big as it is, and enlarging it makes it worse.

That’s what I keep thinking! The most prominent Jewish filmmaker is attached and he STILL did it — Harbor Cole (@AspyHC2) August 16, 2023

Some are showing their disappointment towards the other Jewish filmmakers like Steven Speilberg for having involvement but are agreeing to this as well. Regardless, the sentiments from X users show that they feel it’s inappropriate.

Image above is a screen grab from Netflix’s official YouTube account.

