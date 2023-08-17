Companies going woke ended up hurting them financially, conservatives rejoicing 

The phenomenon of Go Woke Go Broke is a common trend in the United States. Companies like Target and Bud Light are suffering from heavy losses since their attempt of going woke. Furthermore, back in April, there were articles depicting that companies aren’t going broke for being woke.

According to USAToday, Target is experiencing its first decline in quarterly sales in six years during the latest quarter. This is partly due to backlash from conservative groups against the company’s Pride Month display. The second-quarter saw a 5.4% drop in comparable sales, leading Target to revise its full-year sales and profit projections.

Furthermore, total revenue is decreasing by 4.9% in comparison to the previous year, totaling $24.8 billion. CEO Brian Cornell explains that changing consumer preferences, along with inflation’s impact, results in a reduction of sales as customers are focusing more on experiential spending like travel, entertainment, and dining out.

Companies going woke taking bad financial turn

Keep it up. Voting with your dollar works better than voting at the booth — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) August 17, 2023

Conservative Americans are telling each other to keep this up as their dollars seem to be more important than actual voting. Furthermore, X pages like End Wokeness are showing the impact of the rural Americans mass boycott of these companies. In addition to this, companies should remain neutral politically.

I think they are losing money because people are tired of politics. Why does beer have to be political, why does every corporate have to do some pride demonstration or talk about racial inequities. I find it annoying despite supporting trans rights and BLM and all of it — sathomestrn (@sathomestrn) August 17, 2023

Democrat supporters are claiming that these companies aren’t going broke due to the boycotts but for them giving in to conservatives. However, other X users state that this is due to the fact that everyone is tired of companies politicizing themselves. It appears that even liberals are showing their annoyance towards this matter.

Hard working? Define that, at the corporate level, if you would please. For the boards may elect to fire ground floor people, yet it is they who make the decisions to tank the working class within the industry — Steve Goza (@Goze1337_2Piece) August 17, 2023

However, there are some users who state that this is hurting the average Joe working for these companies. Despite this, conservatives state that these high level corporate individuals are at fault for this. They should strategise with proper research and have an idea what their consumer base is like, rather than forcing ideologies down everyone.

Congratulations on your very successful hate campaign. 🫡🇺🇸🥂 — Sir Andrew Heraskova III (@AndrewH85603585) August 17, 2023

Regardless, conservatives will keep this up until companies stop being woke. Many realize that these corporations do not have the control that they think they have.

