Doja Cat feels free after losing half a million followers on social media

After a summer of conflicts with her fans, Doja Cat expressed that losing followers online felt like overcoming a significant challenge. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their September 2023 “Icons” feature, the artist, known for her song “Attention,” discussed her experiences. Following a contentious summer, she admitted not feeling like an icon.

She conveyed her perspective on love, respect, and differing interpretations of respect, stating that she believes she should receive affection and consideration from people she reciprocate it with. Although people define respect differently. Despite this, she didn’t perceive herself as deserving of admiration.

Valuing positive feedback

Regarding her social media and television presence, she revealed that she exposes herself on various platforms and that she enjoys positive feedback. Doja Cat values instances when people stand up against internet bullies on her behalf or on behalf of others. She acknowledged the meaningfulness of fans supporting her in the face of negativity.

This realization followed her recent public interaction with fans that could be seen as contentious. After being seen with J Cyrus, a Twitch influencer and comedian accused of mistreating his community, fans expressed disapproval and urged Doja Cat to address the situation. Her response was forceful, rejecting concern about her personal life.

Doja Cat addressing fan base

Subsequently,Doja Cat criticized her dedicated fan base, referring to them as “Kittenz,” and suggesting they focus on responsibilities. She later defended her stance by asserting her independence. She declined a fan account’s request to express love for her fans, highlighting her lack of familiarity with them. She even labeled some fans as “creepy.”

Doja Cat has since deactivated her Threads account and lost over 500,000 Instagram followers due to conflicts with fans this summer. During the Harper’s Bazaar interview, she offered insight into why fans react strongly to her boundary-pushing actions, such as altering her appearance.

Embracing freedom

She theorized that since she’s not physically known to online followers, they tend to feel a sense of ownership over her, leading to shock when she changes significantly. She accepted this dynamic and embraced her freedom.

Recently, Doja Cat addressed the substantial loss of Instagram followers, expressing a sense of liberation and the opportunity to reconnect with genuine supporters who appreciate her for who she truly is.

