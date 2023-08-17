Prof Lawrence Gray faces charges for jewelry theft from affluent connections

Lawrence Gray, a 79-year-old former tenured professor at Rome’s John Cabot University, entered a plea of not guilty on Tuesday to charges involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from his affluent acquaintances.

Gray is alleged to have sold at least seven rare jewelry items, ranging from diamond earrings to a resplendent pink sapphire brooch and a 19th-century gold pocket watch. Prosecutors have asserted that his illicit auction escapade amassed over $45,000 in gains, all funneled through a Manhattan auction house.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing, “The defendant allegedly repeatedly sold stolen jewelry to enrich himself… New York’s status as a global hub for auction houses is diminished when goods are illegally sold.”

Gray, a dignified jewelry thief

Cloaked in a pink shirt and a dignified black blazer, Gray, who relied on a polished wooden cane, stood resolute in court as he faced charges of grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and a scheme to defraud. A remarkable presence in elite social circles, Gray’s legal battle is now poised to spotlight the shadowy underworld of purloined luxury.

Gray’s entanglement with the law is a crescendo in a series of theft accusations that have dogged him. In the aftermath of his romantic partner, the late Jacqueline Quillen’s passing, her sons leveled allegations against Gray, accusing him of pilfering precious heirlooms, artworks, and cash, extending his purported exploits to encompass Quillen’s affluent cohort of diplomats, financiers, and entrepreneurs.

The lawsuit launched by Quillen’s family has since been resolved through undisclosed terms. The Rhode Island case, where Gray maintained his innocence, remains an ongoing legal battleground.

A web of jewelry thefts

Tuesday’s proceedings saw Manhattan’s legal juggernauts unveil a wider scope of Gray’s alleged transgressions, connecting him to a web of thefts spanning New York, Virginia, and several other states.

Prosecutors assert that between 2016 and 2019, Gray masterminded the sale of ill-gotten goods through Doyle Auction House on the Upper East Side. Though some of the precious pieces remain elusive, investigators continue their pursuit of uncovering the extent of Gray’s alleged jewelry heist.

