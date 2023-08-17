Riverdale star KJ Apa did not enjoy going shirtless in the TV series

KJ Apa, who has portrayed Archie Andrews on The CW’s “Riverdale,” has navigated personal challenges as he matured while playing the character.

Apa, 26, candidly revealed his discomfort with the sexualization of his character on screen, acknowledging that it had a significant impact on his mental well-being.

Apa Pressured

He reflected on how his perspective on filming shirtless scenes has evolved over time, admitting that while initially, he found it exciting and wanted to showcase his physique, the pressure to maintain an impeccable shape took a toll on him.

Apa confessed that communicating his reservations was difficult for him, as he feared people might not understand his concerns. He mentioned struggling to express his discomfort and anticipated that others might simply encourage him to embrace it without hesitation.

Based on comics

“Riverdale,” based on Archie Comics, debuted in 2017 and propelled Apa, along with co-stars like Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, and Charles Melton, to stardom.

In the same interview, Lili Reinhart, 26, addressed the impact of appearing in various revealing scenes on her perception of her own body. She described the unusual experience of growing up on the show and continually seeing images of herself from earlier seasons. She humorously mentioned the challenge of portraying a 17-year-old character again in the final season after years of personal growth. While acknowledging that her body has naturally changed, she expressed acceptance and contentment with the way she looks now.

Madelaine Petsch, 28, shared her ongoing struggle with negative self-perception after being in front of the camera. She recounted a recent lingerie shoot that left her feeling so uncomfortable about her body that she cried. After trying on multiple outfits, she finally found something that made her feel somewhat better.

Creator provides safe environment

Camila Mendes, 29, emphasized that the show’s creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has created a safe and understanding environment for the cast on set. While acknowledging the pressures inherent to teen-oriented shows, Mendes clarified that no one is being coerced into anything, highlighting the freedom they have in their decisions.

Overall, the cast members opened up about the complex challenges they’ve faced, both personally and professionally, as they’ve grown and evolved within the context of the show.

