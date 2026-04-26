Singapore’s First Pink Pizza Lands at Daily Fusion Cuisine, Lentor Modern

Daily Restaurant, recently opened at Lentor Modern, is quickly establishing itself as one of Singapore’s most exciting new dining destinations. From the moment guests step inside, they are welcomed by a vibrant and colorful interior that instantly lifts the mood. The lively atmosphere creates a sense of warmth and energy, making it clear that this is far more than just a typical casual eatery—it is a thoughtfully designed space where people come together to create meaningful and memorable moments.

At the heart of the menu is the restaurant’s standout creation: the signature Artisanal Pink Pizza, recognized as Singapore’s very first pink-hued pizza. This visually striking dish immediately captures attention, but it is more than just its appearance that makes it special. The dough’s natural pink color is derived from dragon fruit, giving it a unique identity inspired by the sweet, nostalgic flavors of the traditional Bandung drink. This creative concept reflects the restaurant’s willingness to experiment with bold ideas while still delivering a harmonious taste experience.

Artisanal Pink Pizza

The Artisanal Pink Pizza is carefully topped with specially imported ham, rich, creamy cheese, and delicate rosebuds, resulting in a beautifully balanced combination of flavors. Each bite offers something different: the savory saltiness of the ham, the comforting richness of the melted cheese, and the subtle floral aroma of the rosebuds. These elements come together in a playful yet well-crafted way, creating a dish that feels both innovative and satisfying. It is the kind of menu item that leaves a lasting impression, often becoming a topic of conversation even after the meal is over.

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Spicy Beef Red Cabbage Panini Sourdough

Beyond its creative food offerings, Daily Restaurant also excels in providing an inviting and versatile dining environment. The space is designed to suit a wide range of occasions, whether it is a relaxed meal with friends, a warm family gathering, or a celebration of life’s special milestones such as birthdays or promotions. The energetic yet comfortable setting enhances every visit, allowing guests to fully enjoy both the food and the company they are with.

Sous-Vide Beef Garden Salad

What truly sets Daily Restaurant apart is its attention to detail when it comes to the guest experience. For those planning a special event, the restaurant offers a thoughtful and personal touch. If informed in advance, the team will prepare a complimentary celebratory cake or dessert. This small yet meaningful gesture adds an extra layer of care, turning an already enjoyable dining experience into something even more memorable and heartfelt.