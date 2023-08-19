Trans individual claims if your “cis” and won’t date a transgender, you’re transphobic 

For a country that prides itself in the freedom of religion and choice, it is odd to see a thing like this trending. Apparently, a transgender individual claims that if you’re a “cis” biological man or woman, you’re transphobic if you do not date a trans person. This is despite the preferences and taste of each individual.

According to advocate, in the dating world, finding a compatible partner is a challenging endeavor. However, it is even more complex for transgender individuals. A study in 2018 shows the prospects are particularly in limitation for transgender individuals.

Merely 1.8 percent of heterosexual women and 3.3 percent of heterosexual men expressing willingness to date someone who is transgender. Among cisgender lesbians, only 29 percent were open to it, along with 11.5 percent of gay cisgender individuals. However, those in the LGBTQ community are more accepting than those who aren’t.

Trans individual claiming you’re transphobic if you won’t date her

Cis is not real, gay men don’t do vagina and lesbians don’t do penis. That’s not transphobic that’s called being homosexual. — Craig for Common Sense (@CraigABrill) August 17, 2023

Furthermore, it is fairly peculiar to see conservative Americans sticking up for the LGB community. Prior to this, they were regarded as homophobic. However, the tides are changing and conservatives state that gay men and women are homosexual for a reason. They are attracted to their own gender.

I think your pretty close tbh pic.twitter.com/Dz9t087Kmf — Financial Suicide (@FinancialSuicid) August 17, 2023

- Advertisement -

X users are stating that this trans woman, who is a man, is sad that no lesbians would want to date him. Following that, conservatives are stating the obvious when lesbians would date other women. Others are showing memes with a 10 year comparison, back in 2012 when people did not care, it is seen as an acceptance. However, in 2022, the community is labelling others as transphobic if they do not care.

"Cis lesbians I'm talking to you?" I thought cis were hetero — Peter Chapa (@PeterChapa1) August 17, 2023

In addition to this, many are venting out their frustrations towards specifically the trans community. Furthermore, X users state that the constant attention and drama focusing on them is too much. It appears that the trans person was directing his content to “cis” lesbians.

However, users are asking whether the term “cis” is actually in limitation to those who are straight. Regardless, it is not fair to force others to like you for who you are. Each individual has their own specific preference.

- Advertisement -

Read More News

Related Posts