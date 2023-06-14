2NÜTGUYS Transforms The Lactation Nutrition Space with Wholesome Nut Butter Range in Singapore

2NütGuys, founded by David Ho and Lee Chee Leong, is on a mission to support breastfeeding mothers by offering innovative and healthier nut products. Inspired by personal experiences, the duo aims to increase milk supply and provide nutritious options for expectant mothers and babies.

Pioneering the lactation nut butter and nut products market, 2NütGuys collaborated extensively with breastfeeding mothers during the product development phase. Their flagship product, Mummy’s Nutmond Butter, is a blend of almonds, brewers’ yeast, flax and chia seeds, and almond oil. Designed to support lactation, this nut butter uses Gula Melaka instead of white sugar, reflecting their Asian heritage and promoting healthier eating choices.

2NÜTGUYS Range Expansion

Expanding their range, 2NütGuys introduced the Naked Nutmond Butter, catering to expectant mothers and babies. This sugar-free spread, made solely from almonds, provides high protein and fatty acids crucial for brain development.

Acknowledging the vital contribution of mothers, 2NütGuys incorporates the word “Mummy” in most product names. Their logo, featuring a smiling face and two lactating breasts, symbolises the joy their products bring to breastfeeding mothers.

The benefits of 2NütGuys’ nut products extend beyond breastfeeding. The plant-based proteins in their range offer dietary fibre, regulating sugar usage, promoting satiety, and aiding digestion. With nuts being an excellent source of protein, their products serve as ideal snacks for muscle building. Additionally, they provide a healthier alternative to traditional protein powders and supplements for weight control.

- Advertisement -

Notably, 2NütGuys’ Roasted Almom Milk contains over 20% almonds, surpassing the average content found in regular almond milk. Certified Nutri-Grade B, this almond milk option is low in sugar and sweetened with Medjool dates. Positive testimonials have highlighted its effectiveness in boosting breast milk production.

Despite humble beginnings, with initial investments of $5,000, 2NütGuys has grown significantly. They started with an industrial blender and eventually established their own production space, “The NutLab,” for research, development, and product manufacturing.

Variety of Products

Currently, 2NütGuys’ products are available online through their website, with island-wide delivery services. Alongside Mummy’s Nutmond Butter, they offer Mummy’s Gelato, Mummy’s Walnuts, Caramelised Walnut, and Baby Nutmond Butter. Looking ahead, 2NütGuys plans to expand their presence through partnerships with mother care brands and explore opportunities to stock their products in select retailers.

With their dedication to supporting breastfeeding mothers and commitment to healthier nut-based products, 2NütGuys is revolutionising the lactation nutrient space in Singapore and beyond. Their innovative approach and emphasis on quality and natural ingredients set them apart, empowering mothers to make nutritious choices for themselves and their babies.

Website: www.2nutguys.com

- Advertisement -

Facebook: https://facebook.com/101515715120049

Instagram: https://instagram.com/2nutguys

Read More News

The photo above is from 2NÜTGUYS

Related Posts