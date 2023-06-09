KIKI & SEBBY® Sets New Standards in Sustainability and Innovation with the Award-Nominated SBROUT® Baby Sleep Habitat System

Singapore-based brand KIKI & SEBBY® has been making waves in the baby product industry with its sustainable and luxurious offerings. Founded in 2016 as Angel Baby Box, the company rebranded to KIKI & SEBBY® in 2022 to expand its range and push boundaries in design and innovation. KIKI & SEBBY® is more than just a brand; it is a heartfelt tribute to the founders’ children, Kiki and Sebby, who have been the driving force behind its inception and growth. With a deep connection to their namesakes, the brand embodies the innocence, purity, and creativity of children, creating innovative and sustainable baby products that resonate with parents worldwide.

Sustainability is at the core of KIKI & SEBBY® ethos. Every product is meticulously designed to provide safety, comfort, and luxury for little ones, while also preserving the planet for future generations. The brand’s eco-friendly manufacturing processes and durable, long-lasting designs aim to reduce waste and create a world where children can thrive.

With a team of talented designers, KIKI & SEBBY® has been developing a range of new products crafted using sustainable and responsibly sourced materials. In 2022, they launched an exquisite textile range featuring muslins, sleeping bags, and comforters. However, the highlight of 2023 is the highly anticipated launch of the SBROUT® Baby Sleep Habitat System – a modular furniture piece that embodies sustainability, longevity, and cutting-edge design.

The SBROUT® Baby Sleep Habitat System has been nominated for the Kind + Jugend ASEAN Innovation Award in the ‘World of Kids Furniture’ category and has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Junior Design Awards 2023 in the ‘Best Cot/Cot Bed Design’ category. Being the only Singaporean company nominated for this esteemed award is a testament to KIKI & SEBBY®’s excellence and ability to compete with the world’s best children’s design brands.

Parents and families in Singapore can get a firsthand experience of the SBROUT® Baby Sleep Habitat System at the Takashimaya Baby Fair (17 May – 4 June, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, B2 Atrium) and Mummys Market Baby Land Fair (19 – 21 May, Suntec City Convention Centre Hall 403 & 404, Pavilion 1). These events provide the perfect opportunity to explore the innovative features and exceptional quality of the award-nominated product.

KIKI & SEBBY® is dedicated to environmental sustainability, ensuring that their products are not only beautifully crafted and safe but also contribute to a greener future. By choosing KIKI & SEBBY®, parents empower themselves to make a positive impact on the world while providing their children with products that embody love, care, and genuine passion.

To explore KIKI & SEBBY®’s range of products, visit their website or various e-commerce platforms. The brand’s products are also available at Thomson Baby, located within Thomson Medical Centre, KrisShop, and soon at renowned retail destinations such as Takashimaya Shopping Centre and TANGS.

KIKI & SEBBY® embraces a world where children can flourish, surrounded by sustainable and innovative products that prioritise their well-being and the future of the planet.

For more information on KIKI & SEBBY®, please visit www.kikisebby.sg

