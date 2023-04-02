$ 4 million raised, 16k volunteer sign-ups for Trump after indictment

After just 24 hours when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted former president Donald Trump, $4 million in campaign donations have been raised and earned 16,000 volunteer sign-ups in the same period.

The unbelievable outpouring of contributions confirmed that

the American people see the indictment of President Trump as a disgraceful weaponization of our justice system by a Soros-funded prosecutor,” says a Trump campaign press release.

First-time donors/volunteer

Remarkably, over 25 percent of donations were from first-time Trump donors, which manifested a solidification of Trump’s status as a strong prime candidate in the Republican primary.

“President Trump’s 2024 campaign is funded by an unmatched coalition of hardworking patriots who are fed up with special interest donors like Soros spending billions of dollars to influence our elections,” Trump’s campaign press release continued.

“Americans from across all 50 states donated to President Trump’s campaign within the first 5 hours of the sham indictment,” the report added, while volunteer signup is also rising.

Hush-hush money no more?

Bragg’s case against Trump focuses on the alleged role he played in paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Trump will likely make his first appearance in court for his arraignment next week.

Trump’s campaign sent out more than six fundraising emails as a result of the indictment.

As NBC News reported: Subject lines on his fundraising emails included “America needs you right now,” “BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP INDICTED,” “RUMORED DETAILS OF MY ARREST” and “Yes, I’ve been indicted, BUT.”

The vigorous former president also took to Truth Social to fiercely urge his supporters “who are doing well,” to donate to his campaign. Some would wonder how easy it is for people to volunteer for Trump.

“If you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything,” Trump wrote. “If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution to donaldjtrump.com.”

Trump is the first former president in American history to face criminal charges. Exactly how many charges he faces remains unclear though CNN–citing anonymous sources–says the former president faces upwards of 30 different counts.

