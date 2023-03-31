AOC poses for picture with Libs of TikTok then leaves 

Recently, a strange incident happened where Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a progressive representative, is posing for a photo with Chaya Raichik, the founder of the controversial Twitter page Libs of TikTok. This is causing Twitter users to laugh at the incident. It appears that AOC is comfortable with the person she previously made claims about.

According to Fox News, Raichik came across Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as she’s walking through the Capitol and took advantage of the opportunity to approach her. Apparently, the creator did not identify herself, and after posing for a photo with Ocasio-Cortez, she reveals her true identity.

Following that, she then informs the Democrat that she had filed an ethics complaint against her. This is due to AOC allegedly lying about her during a committee hearing. However, AOC denies the accusation and immediately distances herself from the creator after learning her true identity.

AOC then states that she does not want to share a space with someone who holds transphobic beliefs.

Twitter users share mixed reactions towards AOC and Libs of TikTok’s picture

Nah. She didnt storm off She told you off. Called you transphobic which, you are. You're also mean to kids But keep lying to your followers — 🅙 🅔 🅕 🅕 (@GilcoGames) March 30, 2023

Leftist users claim that Raichik and Fox News are transphobic and that they both are spreading misinformation on the internet. This is despite Raichik having strong claims to actually take Cortez to court for misinformation. Furthermore, others are asking the leftist user on how Raichik is even transphobic as she never once states anything bad about them.

To be fair she has to hurry to Tennessee to pretend she was at that capital storming too — Jon Stark (@HouseStark427) March 30, 2023

Right wing users claim that AOC is a coward. This is possibly why she runs away from people who are brave enough to question her. However, there are claims from the left saying that Libs of TikTok should be on a ban list. This is regardless of them not making statements about the videos they post.

“Bigot” and “transphobe”: Two meaningless insults most often seen when one lacks a legitimate line of attack against a political enemy. — Reed Cooley (@JReedCooley) March 30, 2023

Raichik claims that Cortez is “scared” of her. She is currently gaining immense support on Twitter for the incident. Centrists and right wingers claim that politicians on the left would throw accusations to their opponents if there is nothing solid against them.

