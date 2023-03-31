TikTok ban bill similar to George Orwell’s 1984?

Debates are heating up about the proposed bill that is complementing the TikTok ban. There are some observers citing that the bill is similar to George Orwell’s 1984. The rules are stricter than ever, and Americans are shocked at the potential lack of free speech that will come under this rule.

According to Mary Sue, Senate Republicans are introducing a new bill, which is the Restrict Act or Senate Bill 686. This aims to address security threats related to information and communications technology (ICT). However, despite being referred to as a TikTok ban, the bill goes beyond that, essentially granting the government the power to nationalise the internet and curb online freedom and safety.

Specifically, the bill will also allow the US Commerce Department to ban any platform with ties to foreign governments. Mark Warner, a Democratic senator from Virginia states that the bill is gaining bipartisan support from 11 Republicans and 11 Democrats, including himself, and the White House appears to be in favour of it.

The TikTok video talking about the similarities of the bill to George Orwell

TikToker @sayhayjames states that Bill 686 can potentially cripple someone financially and provide long term jail sentences to those that disobey it. Furthermore, the definitions may change as the relations of other countries and the United States are generally changing.

Moreover, TikTok users are asking “what is going on with America?” Others are joking that congress should pay for the Wifi bills of the average American if this is to go through. In addition to this, there are those that suggest this Bill shows the “ulterior motives” of the people in charge of the current government.

Twitter users react to this

“Land of the free” — Casual 💖💜💙 (@Im_aCasual) March 28, 2023

On Twitter people are saying that America is the land of the free in ironic tonations. The fact that this Bill depicts as policing Americans is not popular among them.

Did I mention that the penalty to breaking any of these laws is 20 years in prison and a 1m dollar fine? Contact your reps and let them know if they vote for it they’re fucked next election — Coz (@Coz_Live) March 28, 2023

Henceforth, there are calls to impeach Joe Biden. Users are implying that Biden is agreeing to all of these things due to his age. On top of that, this specific Twitter user is recommending others to inform their state representative that if they support the Bill, they don’t deserve votes in the upcoming elections.

