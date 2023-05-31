Tina Turner’s $58 million Swiss retreat set to be transformed

The late pop singer, Tina Turner’s Swiss retreat has reportedly been valued at £58m and will soon be made into a museum. Located 30 minutes from the lakeside mansion she shared with her husband Erwin Bach, the retreat is located near Lake Zurich.

The singer died last week and Bach intends to repurpose the property into a space that will showcase memorabilia from Turner’s career. The property measures 260,000 square feet and is located in Staefa.

Turner and her Birthplace

It features a private pond, stream, swimming pool and a boat deck. Tennis star Roger Federer also happens to live nearby.

Turner who was born in Brownsville, Tennessee is also being highlighted by the local government at her birthplace.

Mayor Bill Rawls Jr told TMZ that he was going to put up a statue in her memory at Brownsville Heritage Park which is near Carver High School (Turner attended this school).

Brownsville already has a Tina Turner museum. And no timeline has been provided for the Zurich Museum as yet.

Since her death her fans have been flocking to the museum at Brownsville to pay tribute to the singer.

One-room museum

The one-room museum is housed inside the singer’s former schoolhouse, the restored Flagg Grove School.

The museum contains memorabilia such as sparkling tour costumes, gold records, photos and artwork. It also has her costume from Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome which was a film she starred in in 1985.

One month before she died, Turner had said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper, “I would like to be remembered as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms.”

“This is life’s full adventure, and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings,” she said.

