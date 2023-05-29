Conservative’s targeting to BOYCOTT KOHLS for them making LGBT clothes for BABIES 

The fight between liberals and conservatives are far from over. It appears that the conservatives have found a way to get their message across. Following the Target debacle, it seems that they are now targeting Kohls for offering children’s LGBT clothings. Currently, it is all the rage on Twitter for users to debate amongst eachother.

Conservatives are stating that these major corporations are s*xualising babies as for the most part, they might not know what being homosexual really is. According to the Daily Mail, The release of onesies adorned with the LGBTQ+ pride flag, exclusively designed for Pride Month in June.

Following that, this is generating significant controversy, prompting some to call for a boycott of the store involving themselves in this. There are a few liberals defending Kohls stating that they should stand on their ground.

Conservatives planning to boycott Kohls?

We already know what to do. Kohl’s bud light moment. — Michael Vartanian (@tujunga_mike) May 28, 2023

It appears that conservatives have a term for this movement, and it is called the Bud Light moment. This is following the whole controversy when Bud Light had a collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney. Following that, Target was the most recent victim of the conservative boycotts. Now it seems that Kohls is directly walking into it.

Man, have I triggered some liberals with simply saying that's another store I won't buy from. What problem do they have with freedom? I'm free to say where I'll shop and I'm free to shop where I choose. Do liberals think we should be forced to buy from Target and Kohls? Looks… — StrudalsMom ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@strudalsmom) May 28, 2023

- Advertisement -

A conservative state that he would no longer be buying from Kohls. However, it seems that his comments is pissing off liberals. He states that it is his freedom of choice on choosing where to spend his hard earn money at. Furthermore, he asks that liberals in a way, are forcing people to continue shopping at stores that have morals that they disagree with.

You stopped working there because you were probably no good at your job. — Biden/Harris. Let’s get it done! (@pattifarley) May 29, 2023

Following that, one woman states that she is a former worker of Kohls. She adds that during pride month, they would request their employees to wear bright colorful outfits for the season. However, she claims that she simply wore black outfits in a silent protest. However she is receiving backlash for a statement as a liberal states that she is no longer working there due to her incompetence.

Republicans? That’s pretty weak. Just look at ANY mainstream media outlet. They shill liberal outrage. 🤡🤡🤡 Trying to make this a dem/rep issue is also weak. Talk about obvious political agenda. — Tracy (@SkipperAtRest) May 28, 2023

- Advertisement -

One liberal user states that those who support the Republicans are always in a rage about something. However, another user responds by stating that it is the liberals who is constantly in rage mode. This is due to the fact that the liberals are dominating the current mass media landscape with their issues.

Read More News

Related Posts