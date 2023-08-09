8-year-old girl shot dead by neighbor who gets angry whenever kids make noise

An eight-year-old child riding a scooter outside her house in Chicago was shot dead on August 6 outside her house by an angry neighbor. The shocking incident was just because the noise she was making had irritated the shooter.

The child’s name was Sarabi Medina and she was on her scooter, on her way home from an ice cream truck at 9.40pm when the gunman came out of his flat and shot her in the head.

She had a been standing on the sidewalk at North Long Avenue when she was gunned down.

The girl’s father then went after the gunman and he was a shot about his left eye during the fight. The gunman was taken to the Illinois Masonic Medical Centre and was in critical condition.

Angry neighbor

Medina’s neighbor Megan Kelley said that the man was well known for constantly complaining about kids playing outside his block.

- Advertisement -

“Just little kids playing, he would come out yelling about the noise. It just didn’t make sense, none of it made sense. Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be. You just kind of stayed away from him,” said Kelley.

Sadly the girl’s mother had also been killed by gun violence, she was shot in 2019.

Another neigbhour James said that the little girl was the apple of her father’s eye and was always riding her scooter around the neighborhood. “She didn’t deserve to go,” he added

Medina was going to start studying in the fourth grade at Reinberg Elementary School in the fall.

The school also issued a statement stating that they were shocked and devastated by the loss.

- Advertisement -

“The thoughts and condolences of the entire Chicago Public Schools (CPS) family are with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

The shooter, Michael Goodman, 43 has been charged with first degree murder.

Read More News

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57

The photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts