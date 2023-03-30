The rescue of abducted 11-year-old girl via geolocation on iPad

An 11-year-old girl riding on her bike to Pittsburgh was abducted by Keith Lilliock, 43 from Youngwood, Pennsylvania. Fortunately, she was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad.

Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Lilliock and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office said.

Abducted Girl Saved

The child told police she was on her way to visit her sister when she stopped at a gas station to take a break. Leaving her bike at the gas station, the victim walked to a nearby Dollar General, where Lilliock approached her and allegedly offered to drive her wherever she needed after he closed the store, authorities said.

Video surveillance from Dollar General showed Lilliock talking with the child for over 20 minutes. A bloodhound team located the victim’s scent near the gas station.

Police allege that Lilliock drove the child to his home in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, leaving her in the car for five minutes while he went inside.

According to the press release, “The victim told police Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house in Latrobe.”

Investigators said that the key to the child’s recovery was an iPad, which allowed law enforcement to geolocate the child at a home near Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Police recovered the child from the house in Latrobe, arresting Lilliock on Monday afternoon.

Lilliock told police he offered the girl a ride but denied he touched her, authorities said.

He is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Usefulness of tech

This incident is proof of technology’s relevance in today’s uncertain times and aiding law enforcers in their search for missing individuals, especially children.

It likewise provides insights into the continuing issue of child abductions and the measures that can be taken to prevent it. Further, parents must educate children on the dangers of interacting with strangers and the importance of seeking help if they feel uncomfortable or in danger.

