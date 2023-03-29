Digital Blackface: Posting memes of Black people can be seen negatively 

Apparently, posting memes of Black people as a White person can be labelled as digital Blackface. As we are currently living in the digital era, we have new rules on how to behave ourselves. The internet is going wild on this statement as many of us love to post memes of people from multiple backgrounds.

According to CNN, digital blackface is where White individuals appropriate Black culture, expressions, and imagery to express emotions or provide humour. These acts of co-opting are commonplace on social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram as popular memes.

Lauren Michele Jackson, an author and cultural critic, explains that this practice involves White individuals impersonating Black people. Furthermore, this involves amplifying displays of Blackness for the amusement of White audiences. This trend reflects the perception of some that Black people are seen as “walking hyperbole.”

Moreover, CNN is receiving backlash over their statement on digital Blackface. Twitter users, who are typically unkind towards situations like these, are out and about with their comments.

Twitter users respond to digital Blackface

The left is building a woke version of Versailles where the intricacy and irrationality of the new rules are the point: it’s about establishing a strict palace hierarchy that prizes obedience and conformity—while ensuring elite energies are spent on the rulers and not the ruled. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 26, 2023

However, End Wokeness, a prominent right wing Twitter page tweets about the ordeal. Following that, the Twitter user replies by saying that the left are building a new form of Versailles where strange opinions are the norm. In addition, he alleges that these headlines are to distract the general public in order for the elites to gain more for themselves.

“Ray sist”! Good one 🤣 — _Uzumaki (@_UzumakiMUSK) March 26, 2023

Another Twitter user states that some might even say that avoiding these memes can classify someone as racist. The question now is, where do we draw the line between racism and posting memes on the internet?

I post whatever I deem appropriate whenever I want too. — mindfulness (@DGRichardson2) March 26, 2023

A supposedly White Twitter user cites that if he posts memes about White people only, he would be “racist.” On the contrary, if he posts memes about other races, he is also a racist. The user then adds that nobody will be able to win with the leftist logic. Others state that they will continue to post memes that they deem as appropriate.

