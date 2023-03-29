Poll: Almost half of all American adults say Trump did something illegal

A recent poll showed that three in four American adults think Donald Trump has done something illegal or unethical, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Monday.

The survey of 1,327 adults was conducted from March 20 through March 23. The prior weekend, Trump wrongly declared on social media that he expected to be arrested within the week in connection with an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

That spurious announcement set off a media frenzy, thrusting the DA’s hush money investigation into the front of the news cycle. The grand jury hearing evidence in the case was set to continue its work Monday, and it is unclear when the jurors will vote on whether to indict Trump or not.

American Adults Speak

Asked in the poll about the investigations into Trump, 46% of American adults replied that they think he has done something illegal. That includes 78% of Democratic respondents and 41% of independents, as well as 10% of Republicans.

Another 29% of those surveyed said they believe Trump has done something unethical, but not illegal. Forty-three percent of GOP respondents gave that response, along with 33% of independents.

That leaves just 23% of American adults who said they think Trump has done nothing wrong. The survey of national adults has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

Meanwhile, more than half of respondents, 56%, said they think the probes of Trump are fair, versus 41% who viewed them as a “witch hunt.”

Trump Believers

But many still believe in Trump since the poll results also showed that 80% of Republicans think that the Trump-focused investigations were simply a “witch-hunt” and nothing more.

The poll results came days after Trump held the first official rally of his 2024 presidential campaign. The ex-president, who lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, is currently the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary field.

NOTE: Photo above is from YouTube screen grab

