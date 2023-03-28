Trump: America’s biggest threat is from the US Government itself

Recently, former President Donald Trump held a rally making bold claims the biggest American threat is the current government itself. The rally is controversial with mentions of the 6th of January incidents. Democrat supporters are vehemently upset at this.

At a recent rally in Waco, former US President Donald Trump played ‘Justice for All’ that included a choir of men imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Clips show that they are singing the national anthem. He then recites the Pledge of Allegiance during his speech, where he defends the insurrectionists and criticises prosecutors who are overseeing multiple investigations into his actions.

However, Trump is encouraging his supporters, by telling them that they will be ” proud,” and promises that those who are “corrupting our justice system” will get their defeat. Trump rally is taking place amid his ongoing criticism of prosecutor and raising the possibility of violent protests.

Twitter users battling with each other with supporting Trump or not

A Twitter user posts a photo with multiple US politicians inside. The photos involve those that are controversial, like Hillary Clinton, George W Bush. However, they also include contemporary politicians like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama which both have strong support.

Democratic party government is not only threat to the people of USA, but rest of the world as well. They start stupid wars, fund stupid causes like LGBTQI across the world and support military dictatorship across the world. Democratic party has nothing democratic in it. — Xeeshan Baloch 🇵🇰 (@XeeshanBaaloch) March 26, 2023

Regardless, Americans are showing their frustrations that Trump is in a way supporting President Vladimir Putin. The user that cites this claims that Trump is the real traitor for behaving as such. However, conservative users state that the Democrats are the true traitors to America.

Moreover, conservatives claim that Democrats are funding wars all over the world. The funding of LGBTQ causes all over the world, especially with third world countries is not a good look for the United States. They are claiming that the Dems are nothing democratic at all as their party name is suggesting.

He calls for law and order!! 🙄 They been trying to get him out of the way since he ran for president the first time.. they got nothing on him! Wake up.. you look like a jack-@ss. — Toni M (@Tattootm1980) March 27, 2023

Furthermore, democrats are saying that the biggest threat to law and order is Trump himself. A conservative Twitter user responds by claiming that Trump is the one demanding for law and order. In conclusion, the user claims that the Dems can’t find anything on him, hence he is still free and roaming around the country.

